Bessemer has a steady need for people who can stay calm, think fast, and keep others safe. If you like helping your community, these public safety roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Bessemer, AL (healthcare facility)

(healthcare facility) Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.45/hour

Schedule: Fri & Sat, 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Patrol inside and outside a healthcare site, watch access points, and help patients, visitors, and staff. Good fit if you’re calm in emergencies, like steady routines, and want paid training plus tools to pick up extra shifts.

Employer: Priority OnDemand

Location: Bessemer, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Provide emergency and non-emergency medical care and transport from homes, events, and facilities to hospitals. You’ll run 911-style calls, keep detailed reports, and often lead the care team, so this is ideal if you’re licensed, physically strong, and serious about high-quality patient care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.