🛒 Bessemer, AL Retail Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles

Bessemer’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring for both full-time and part-time roles. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Dollar General

Dollar General Location: Bessemer, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads the whole store: hiring and training staff, managing inventory, keeping the store clean and safe, and driving sales. Good fit if you have retail leadership experience, are organized, and want a bigger say in how a store runs.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4497

Walmart Supercenter #4497 Location: Hueytown (Bessemer area), AL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15 – $28 per hour + possible hourly premiums and performance incentives

You’ll help customers with TVs, gaming, and other tech, keep displays stocked and tidy, and move new products to the sales floor. Great if you enjoy gadgets, want mid or closing shifts, and like the idea of benefits and education help even as a part-timer.

Employer: Acosta Group

Location: Bessemer, AL 35023

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 per hour

You’ll visit Walmart stores to stock shelves, set up displays, place signs and coupons, and take photos of your finished work. This is a good match if you like working on your own, want daytime hours, and have reliable transportation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or detail that makes it a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.