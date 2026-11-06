🏥 Bessemer, AL Travel SLP Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Roles

Bessemer is hot right now for travel Speech Language Pathologists. If you’re an SLP who likes variety, these short-term gigs come with strong weekly pay and solid benefits.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Bessemer, AL

Type: Travel, Internship (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts)

(13 weeks, , 8-hr day shifts) Pay: $2,105 per week

This role is ideal if you want steady daytime hours and a recruiter that focuses on long-term career support. Comes with Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, and referral bonuses.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Bessemer, AL

Type: Full-time Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr shifts)

(13 weeks, , 8-hr shifts) Start Date: 11/23/2026

Pay: $2,124 per week (estimate)

Great fit if you have at least 1 year of experience, a Master’s, CCCs, and CPR. Offers Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, private housing or stipend, weekly pay, and big referral bonuses.

Employer: ALOIS Healthcare

ALOIS Healthcare Location: Bessemer, AL

Type: Travel, Internship (Inpatient, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts)

(Inpatient, 13 weeks, , 8-hr day shifts) Pay: $2,235 per week

Inpatient role focused on speech, language, and swallowing evaluation and treatment with clear functional goals. Known for industry-leading pay, housing stipends, weekly health coverage or bonus, CE credits, and potential referral/sign-on/extension bonuses.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and reach out to a recruiter today while Bessemer is still hot for SLP travelers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.