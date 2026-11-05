🏥 Bessemer, AL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Bessemer’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both hands-on clinical work and front-desk patient support. Here are several solid roles hiring now, from local clinics to national healthcare groups.

Employer: Reliant Rehabilitation

Reliant Rehabilitation Location: Bessemer, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive package noted)

Work with a large therapy provider that offers strong clinical support, mentorship, and growth paths. Ideal if you want to focus on patient outcomes while having access to continuing education, flexible scheduling, and solid benefits.

Employer: Behavioral Health Group (BHG)

Location: Bessemer, AL

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 4:45 AM – 11:00 AM, Monday–Friday

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour + bonus structure

Be the first friendly face patients see at a leading addiction treatment center. Great if you like early shifts, no nights or Sundays, and want steady hours, PTO, benefits, and quarterly bonus potential while helping people in recovery.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Bessemer, AL (Travel assignment)

Type: Full-time, Travel

Pay: Estimated $1,904 per week (per MedPro listing)

(per MedPro listing) Schedule: 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour shifts

Travel SLP role with a national agency offering weekly pay, housing or housing allowance, Day 1 health benefits, and 401(k) match. Good fit if you have your CCCs, at least one year of experience, and want to build skills while exploring new settings.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and still apply—healthcare employers in Bessemer are hiring often, and getting your name in early can really help.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.