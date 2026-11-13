Berwyn’s legal scene is busy right now, with strong options for both attorneys and experienced IP staff. If you’re looking to stay on the Main Line and grow your career, these are worth a look.

Employer: First American

First American Location: Berwyn, PA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,700 – $130,300/year

In-house role with no billable hour requirements, focused on investigating and resolving title insurance claims from start to finish. Great fit if you’re a licensed attorney with 2–4 years in title insurance/underwriting who wants more control over cases and better work–life balance, plus a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, ESPP).

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a boutique–mid-size firm)

Jobot (recruiting for a boutique–mid-size firm) Location: Berwyn, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $150,000/year

Handle a full caseload of complex medical malpractice matters from intake through trial or resolution. Ideal if you have 2+ years of civil litigation experience and a current PA law license, and want strong benefits (401k + match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, life insurance, FSA) at a well-known Main Line firm.

Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP

Location: Berwyn, PA (Hybrid/In-office mix possible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $170,000/year

Senior patent prosecution paralegal role in a major IP practice, with about 1,500 billable hours/year. Best for someone with 10+ years of US/PCT/international patent experience, strong USPTO filing skills, and the ability to manage complex dockets and client reporting with a lot of independence.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility on exact background when the fit is strong.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.