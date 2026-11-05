👔 Several Executive & Director Roles Hiring Now in Berwyn, PA

Berwyn’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in finance and construction. If you’re ready for a bigger seat at the table, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: BNY

BNY Location: Berwyn, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (BNY notes a competitive base plus performance-based incentives and benefits)

Lead the end-to-end product lifecycle for a major global financial services firm that touches nearly 20% of the world’s investible assets. This role owns product strategy, roadmap, and innovation, working with cross-functional teams and using data to shape new offerings in a fast-paced, tech-forward environment.

Employer: Wohlsen Construction Company

Location: Berwyn, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the Virtual Design & Construction (VDC) function for a growing construction firm and turn model-based construction into a real competitive edge. You’ll lead a multi-region team, set VDC standards and tools, and be the executive-facing voice for clients and leadership on all things BIM, 4D, and digital workflows.

Employer: London Approach (recruiting for a top general contractor)

(recruiting for a top general contractor) Location: Berwyn, PA / Greater Philadelphia market

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own and grow a construction region for the Greater Philadelphia area, from business development and client relationships to financial performance and project delivery. This is a high-impact role for someone who can build out an office, win local work, and scale a team while keeping safety, quality, and profitability front and center.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has extra detail that can help you decide or spark another idea.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.