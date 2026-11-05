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⚖️ Berwyn, PA Legal Jobs with Multiple In‑House Openings
Berwyn’s legal scene is busy right now, especially for in‑house roles. If you’re ready to step out of the firm grind, these local openings are worth a look.
Associate Claims Counsel (Hybrid)
- Employer: FCT / First American Title Insurance Company
- Location: Berwyn, PA (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000 – $113,300/year
In‑house role handling your own portfolio of title insurance claims from start to finish—coverage analysis, strategy, negotiation, and working with outside counsel. Great fit if you have 2+ years litigation or claims experience, want to ditch billable hours, and like complex problem‑solving in a structured, people‑first company.
Corporate Paralegal
- Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for a global S&P 500 company)
- Location: Berwyn, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior‑level paralegal spot supporting corporate governance, 150+ subsidiaries, SEC Forms 3/4/5, and M&A work. Ideal if you have 5+ years corporate paralegal experience, a Paralegal Certificate, and want close contact with in‑house counsel at a large, international company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—Berwyn’s in‑house market tends to open more doors once you’re in the mix.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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