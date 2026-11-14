Berwyn’s hospitals are busy and hiring. If you’re in nursing or lab work and want solid pay plus growth, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Trinity Health (MacNeal Hospital)

Trinity Health (MacNeal Hospital) Location: Berwyn, IL

Type: Full-time , rotating shift

, rotating shift Salary: $40.46–$64.74/hour

Lead a telemetry team caring for a diverse cardiac population while still working at the bedside. This role is great if you have a BSN and 3–5+ years RN experience and want leadership, day-one benefits, tuition and certification reimbursement, and self-scheduling.

Employer: Trinity Health (FirstChoice Program)

Trinity Health (FirstChoice Program) Location: Float between Loyola University Medical Center & MacNeal Hospital – Berwyn, IL region

Type: Part-time PRN , rotating shift (min. 36 hours per 6-week schedule)

, rotating shift (min. 36 hours per 6-week schedule) Salary: $53/hour

Perfect if you’re an experienced L&D/LDRP RN who wants premium pay and maximum flexibility. You’ll float between sites, pick up shifts as needed, and access perks like flexible scheduling, travel/per diem options, and license/cert reimbursement.

Employer: Loyola Medicine

Loyola Medicine Location: Berwyn, IL, US

Type: Full-time , night shift (10:30 pm–7:00 am, Mon–Fri with rotating weekends/holidays)

, night shift (10:30 pm–7:00 am, Mon–Fri with rotating weekends/holidays) Salary: Not listed

Night-shift MLS role in the Core Lab/Blood Bank, doing waived, moderate, and high-complexity testing that directly supports diagnosis and treatment. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in Medical Technology/Medical Laboratory Science, with benefits from day one, tuition help, 403(b) match, and shift differentials.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.