Berwick’s tech scene is heating up, with data centers and office IT both hiring. If you’ve got hardware, network, or help desk skills, there are solid options right in town.

Employer: Amazon Web Services ( Amazon Data Services, Inc. )

Amazon Web Services ( ) Location: Berwick, PA

Salary: $27.98 – $48.99/hour (based on experience and location)

(based on experience and location) Type: Full-time, 24/7 operations, shift work (days/nights/weekends/holidays)

Hands-on role keeping AWS data centers running – installing and fixing server hardware, troubleshooting network issues, and responding to incidents. You’ll need at least 1+ year of computer/server hardware or IT experience, be able to lift up to 40 lbs, travel between sites, and work flexible shifts. A lump-sum relocation stipend may be available for eligible candidates.

Employer: Ricoh

Location: Berwick, PA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Great fit if you like a mix of IT help desk and on-site support. You’ll support a fleet of printers and devices, handle toner and supplies, do basic maintenance, track inventory, and train users. Requires a high school diploma, some IT help desk/application or hardware support experience, and strong customer service skills.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.