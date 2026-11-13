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🐱 Sweet Berwick Cats Ready to Join Loving Homes
Berwick has some very special cats hoping for a cozy, forever home. All of these kitties are waiting at Friends & Ferals and could be your new best friend.
Anteater
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Friends & Ferals, Berwick, PA
Anteater is a tiny brown baby girl who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. Young kittens like her usually do best with gentle handling and a calm space to explore.
👉 Meet Anteater and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hank
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Friends & Ferals, Berwick, PA
Hank is a mostly brown baby boy who’s ready to leave the shelter life behind. If you’re looking for a young cat to grow up with your family, Hank could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Hank and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Louise
- Status: Adoptable young cat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Friends & Ferals, Berwick, PA
Louise is a young gray/blue girl, past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youth and energy. She may be a great choice if you want a cat who’s a bit more grown but still playful.
👉 Meet Louise and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Orbitz
- Status: Adoptable adult cat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Friends & Ferals, Berwick, PA
Orbitz is a beautiful gray/blue adult cat. Adult cats often settle in quickly and already have their personalities formed, which can make it easier to find a good fit for your home.
👉 Meet Orbitz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Berwick, PA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats from Friends & Ferals. Share this with friends and family so these kitties can find the loving homes they deserve.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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