Berwick has some very special cats hoping for a cozy, forever home. All of these kitties are waiting at Friends & Ferals and could be your new best friend.

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Friends & Ferals, Berwick, PA

Anteater is a tiny brown baby girl who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. Young kittens like her usually do best with gentle handling and a calm space to explore.

👉 Meet Anteater and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Mostly Brown/Chocolate

Mostly Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Friends & Ferals, Berwick, PA

Hank is a mostly brown baby boy who’s ready to leave the shelter life behind. If you’re looking for a young cat to grow up with your family, Hank could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Hank and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable young cat

Adoptable young cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Mostly Gray/Blue

Mostly Gray/Blue Shelter: Friends & Ferals, Berwick, PA

Louise is a young gray/blue girl, past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youth and energy. She may be a great choice if you want a cat who’s a bit more grown but still playful.

👉 Meet Louise and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult cat

Adoptable adult cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Friends & Ferals, Berwick, PA

Orbitz is a beautiful gray/blue adult cat. Adult cats often settle in quickly and already have their personalities formed, which can make it easier to find a good fit for your home.

👉 Meet Orbitz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Berwick, PA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats from Friends & Ferals. Share this with friends and family so these kitties can find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.