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Berwick
Berwick Library plans annual pie and bake sale
7 days ago
The Berwick Public Library will hold its annual pie and bake sale on November 24–25 to support the Library Association and is looking for both bakers and buyers to take part. Residents can donate baked goods or stop by to purchase treats and help raise funds for the library.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Berwick Public Library
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