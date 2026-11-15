More than six weeks before the end of 2026, North Carolina education leaders have unveiled a goal for the new year: for students across the state to read 10 million books.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction this week announced the 10 Million Book Challenge, thought to be the first statewide reading movement of its kind. The voluntary initiative, for public school students in prekindergarten through 12th grade, is designed to promote reading for enjoyment.

“It is a statewide celebration of reading,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Maurice “Mo” Green said at a press conference Tuesday. “It is not a mandate … There are no new tests.”

Green, who took office in 2025, said the Challenge is designed to support “Achieving Educational Excellence,” a strategic plan that aims to make North Carolina’s public schools the best in the nation by 2030.

He pointed to an increase in third- through eighth-grade reading proficiency rates from 50.1% to 55.7% over the last two years as progress toward that goal. Green said that last school year, third-grade reading proficiency across the state increased from 48.6% to 55.3%.

“We’re not declaring victory,” he said. “About 45% of our third-graders are not yet reading on grade, so we know that there is more work to be done and we will do it.”

Beginning in January 2027, some 1.5 million public school students across the state will be invited to record on a web-based platform the number of books they read both inside and outside of school. Chapter books, picture books, graphic novels and audiobooks all are eligible to be entered into a school district dashboard that will show books read and progress toward local and state goals.

Green said increased participation in reading will help strengthen students’ abilities, expanding their vocabulary, improving their writing and increasing their confidence. But he said the push is about more than skills.

“The power of reading a book is transformative,” Green said. “A book can be where a child learns that the world is larger than their street and that they belong in that world.”

But pointing to a decline in the number of people who read for pleasure, the superintendent said a love for reading is fading.

“Learning to read and loving to read are not the same,” he said.

Green said that, on a typical day, only about one in six Americans report reading for pleasure. The percentage of 9-year-olds who say they read for fun dropped from about 50% in 2012 to about 37% in 2025. Among 13-year-olds, the percentage is 14%, Green said, adding that only about 2% of American adults report that they read with a child on a given day.

“I’m not here to blame anyone,” he said. “I’m here to say that North Carolina can choose differently.”

Green spoke of a similar challenge that he instituted when he was superintendent of Guilford County Schools.

Students there, who were challenged to read 1 million books, surpassed the goal, reading 1.9 million in one year. When the goal was increased to 2 million, Green said, students read 2.6 million books.

Ginger Young, founder and CEO of Book Harvest, a Durham-based nonprofit that distributes free books to children and families, said the goal is for reading to be a choice instead of a requirement.

“When kids get to choose what they read and when they have someone cheering them on, they keep going,” she said. “That’s what makes this 10 Million Book Challenge so exciting. It’s not a test or an assignment; it’s an invitation.”

State Librarian Michelle Underhill of the Library of North Carolina said reading and literacy are critical to success not only in school but in students’ future careers.

“So every book read not only helps with this challenge,” she said, “but is an important investment in North Carolina’s future.”

The 10 Million Book Challenge is set to begin Jan. 1, 2027, with an official launch on Jan. 7. For more information, visit dpi.nc.gov/about-dpi/state-superintendent-public-instruction/10-million-book-challenge.