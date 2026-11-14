The Stryker Corporation, based in Kalamazoo, Michigan, is a $25 billion company with 56,000 employees globally.

The medical equipment company was founded in 1941 by Dr. Homer Stryker and currently reaches more than 150 million patients annually across 60 countries.

During last week’s Bertie County Commission meeting, Stryker representative Kyle Minogue presented facts and figures focused on the county’s urgent emergency medical equipment needs.

This was not the first presentation Stryker made to the commissioners, however, previous financial restraints had previously made purchasing new life saving equipment challenging.

The county’s emergency medical equipment is in need of replacing, based on the assessment Stryker performed on the equipment.

“When I did my fleet assessment, we found that Bertie County currently has 11 monitors in service. None of those in recommended service line are recommended useful,” he said. “Striker recommends a seven-year useful life on these monitors, and what that means is that we can no longer guarantee that they are going to perform the same standard, as they are designed and possess a different format. Many of the pieces had broken handles, damaged ports, as well as damaged and exposed screens.”

Stryker has brought these needs to the attention of the commissioners for the past two years, without any action or decision.

Minogue remains concerned about the first responders working with outdated equipment.

“They also have a responsibility to keep the community safe, and that starts with the health and well-being of the first responders who answer the call and the patients they serve,” Minogue said. “We presented three needs identified during my assessment of Bertie County EMS: replacing aging cardiac monitors (nine of eleven are well past their recommended service life), providing mechanical CPR devices and providing crash-tested pediatric restraints for ambulance transport.

“County EMS has brought these needs forward for two consecutive years without approval, and we may now be facing a third year of delay,” he continued.

The previous reasoning for postponing the purchase of the life saving equipment had been financial. Realizing the critical need for the equipment, Stryker reduced the original quote substantially.

“To make the purchase more manageable, we reduced the original quote by about 17 percent, from $1.06 million to $875,000 before taxes — about $935,000 with taxes. We structured it as five annual payments of roughly $218,500, with a six-month deferral so the county owes nothing this fiscal year,” said Monigue.

Bertie County Commissioner Ron Roberson questioned the amount of the entire plan while questioning the interest being charged.

“I was concerned that the discussion centered almost entirely on financing rather than on the safety issues that brought us to the board. A commissioner mistakenly cited an 11 percent interest rate; the actual rate is below 7 percent. Our priority is getting reliable equipment to the providers who need it,” said Monigue.

“I recognize that commissioners have a duty to be responsible with taxpayer dollars. That means making sure crews have equipment they can trust,” he added. “As a paramedic, I believe continued delay means accepting avoidable risk to both. This isn’t only a question of how the county pays for the equipment. It’s a question of how much longer the county is willing to accept the risks of not replacing it.

“These vulnerabilities have existed for years and another budget cycle won’t make them go away,” he closed.

The commissioners asked for time to consider the proposal and will address it at a future meeting.