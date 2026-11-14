The story goes like this: When I was a kid, I competed in gymnastics. Before every meet, I paid close attention to what I ate, and I noticed something strange. Whenever I had potatoes before a competition, I seemed to perform better than when I didn’t.

Whether it was science or superstition, I was convinced they were my secret weapon. Around the time of my last competition in the 2000 North Carolina State Games, a local newspaper interviewed me, and the quote they chose for the article was, “It’s all about the potatoes!”

Potatoes are one of those root vegetables that can shine at any meal of the day. Whether it’s crispy hash browns with breakfast, a baked potato at lunch or roasted potatoes served alongside dinner, they are as versatile as they are delicious.

They are also a budget-friendly choice for busy families because they can be cooked in many ways and paired with vegetables, beans, eggs or lean proteins to create satisfying meals. When stored in a cool, dark, dry place, potatoes also have a long shelf life, making them a smart staple to keep on hand.

As a complex carbohydrate, potatoes provide the energy our bodies need to stay active. Sometimes I wonder if that’s why they always seemed to fuel my best gymnastics performances.

They’re also packed with nutrition, providing vitamin C to support a healthy immune system, potassium to help regulate blood pressure and vitamin B6, which plays an important role in brain development and metabolism. Leave the skin on whenever possible to get an extra boost of fiber.

Potatoes sometimes get a reputation for being unhealthy, but it’s usually the toppings that are the culprit. Loading a baked potato with butter, sour cream, bacon and cheese can quickly add extra calories, saturated fat and sodium. Instead, try topping your potato with plain Greek yogurt, fresh chives, salsa, steamed broccoli or even a sprinkle of black pepper. These simple swaps add plenty of flavor while keeping your meal nutritious.

One final storage tip: Keep potatoes away from onions, as both release gases that can cause each other to spoil more quickly. Check your potatoes regularly, and if one begins to rot, remove it right away to help protect the rest. When in doubt, throw it out!

In the end, maybe potatoes really did give me a competitive edge, or maybe they didn’t. Either way, I’ll always smile when I remember that newspaper quote from years ago. With Thanksgiving right around the corner, potatoes are about to have their moment in the spotlight.

Whether you’re Team Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Potatoes or Loaded Baked Potatoes, there’s no denying that this versatile vegetable deserves a place at the table. They’re budget-friendly, filling and easy to dress up or keep simple.

This November, give potatoes a little extra attention as you plan your meals and holiday menus.