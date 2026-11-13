Berthoud is quietly becoming a hub for cutting‑edge rocket and space work. If you’re an engineer who loves hardware and hard problems, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ursa Major

Ursa Major Location: Berthoud, CO (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $105,000 – $130,000

Own manufacturing for one or more solid rocket motor programs from development through full‑rate production. Great fit if you have 3–5+ years in aerospace/defense manufacturing, know DFM/DFA, and want to be the bridge between design, quality, supply chain, and the production floor.

Employer: Ursa Major

Ursa Major Location: Berthoud, CO (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $129,600 – $162,000

Senior‑level version of the role above, leading manufacturing for solid rocket motor programs across the full lifecycle. Designed for engineers with 7+ years’ experience who can drive readiness reviews, line setup, tooling, and continuous improvement in a highly regulated environment.

Employer: Ursa Major

Ursa Major Location: Berthoud, CO (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $75,000 – $93,000

Entry‑level quality role working on hydrazine‑based satellite propulsion systems (tanks, valves, thrusters, tubing). Ideal for new grads with a BS in Mechanical/Aerospace/Manufacturing/Materials who want hands‑on time on the production floor, learning inspection, cleanroom practices, and AS9100/AS9102 basics.

Employer: Ursa Major Technologies, Inc.

Location: Berthoud, CO, US (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $105,840 – $132,300

Lead clean‑sheet conceptual design of solid rocket motors, turning customer requirements into feasible, low‑cost, reliable designs. Best for engineers with 5+ years in solid propulsion/rocket motors, strong CAD and analysis skills, and eligibility for a Secret clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it may still be worth applying—Ursa Major clearly values drive and willingness to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.