Clarke County Christmas Parade entries are free for businesses, clubs, and neighborhood groups, with registration due by Friday, November 20; sign up here: Register your parade entry. Berryville Holiday Shopping Days will be held December 5 and 6 in downtown Berryville, with a Berryville Main Street tent on Saturday, December 5 starting at 2 PM, where 500 holiday gift bags and 250 Berryville Christmas knit hats will be handed out first come, first served. On Saturday, December 5, downtown Berryville will host a 3 PM parade, Christmas in the Park at Rose Hill Park from 4–6 PM, and a 6 PM tree lighting at Rose Hill Park. More information: https://berryvillemainstreet.com/event/christmas-parade-2/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Berryville Main Street