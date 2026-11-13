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📅 Ribbon cutting for new pediatric therapy clinic in Berryville
📅 Ribbon cutting for new pediatric therapy clinic in Berryville
Therapy Services of Northwest Arkansas is opening a new location in Berryville, and the Greater Berryville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting to celebrate.
The clinic offers pediatric speech, occupational, and physical therapy for children in Berryville and nearby communities, with a focus on personalized, compassionate care.
Join the celebration on:
- Date: Monday, November 23, 2026
- Time: 12:00–1:00 PM CST
- Location: 201 Rice St., Berryville
Local families, businesses, and community members are welcome to stop by and help welcome them to the Chamber and the neighborhood.
For questions, you can contact the Chamber Team by email ("Send Email" link on the event page).
More Info: Ribbon Cutting:Therapy Services of Northwest Arkan...
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