📅 Ribbon cutting for new pediatric therapy clinic in Berryville

Therapy Services of Northwest Arkansas is opening a new location in Berryville, and the Greater Berryville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting to celebrate.

The clinic offers pediatric speech, occupational, and physical therapy for children in Berryville and nearby communities, with a focus on personalized, compassionate care.

Join the celebration on:

Date: Monday, November 23, 2026

Monday, Time: 12:00–1:00 PM CST

Location: 201 Rice St., Berryville

Local families, businesses, and community members are welcome to stop by and help welcome them to the Chamber and the neighborhood.

For questions, you can contact the Chamber Team by email ("Send Email" link on the event page).