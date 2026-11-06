⚖️ Bernards, NJ Legal Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

Bernards and nearby Basking Ridge are busy for legal pros right now, especially in tech, telecom, and clinical research. If you’ve got contract or litigation experience, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Verizon

Verizon Location: Basking Ridge, NJ (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $103,000 – $198,000/year (incentive-based)

Lead contract management for Verizon’s Enhanced Communities team. You’ll draft and redline marketing and bulk agreements, support sales with negotiations, manage contract lifecycle in internal tools, and help resolve billing and commission issues. Great fit if you have 8+ years’ experience, strong MS Word redlining skills, and enjoy a mix of legal drafting, process improvement, and sales support.

Employer: Planet Pharma (supporting pharma/biotech client)

(supporting pharma/biotech client) Location: Remote (U.S., work 9am–5pm ET)

Type: Contract (6 months, likely extension)

Openings: Several (2 listed)

Salary: Not listed

Run clinical site contract and budget negotiations across multiple global studies. You’ll be the escalation point for legal and financial issues, oversee CRO performance, and partner with Legal, Clinical Ops, and Compliance to keep trials on track. Best for folks with 5+ years of clinical site contracting, strong budget negotiation skills, and experience with ICH-GCP and global trial requirements.

Employer: Verizon

Verizon Location: Basking Ridge, NJ (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $161,000 – $280,000/year (incentive-based)

High-impact role for a JD with 6+ years of litigation experience. You’ll handle a heavy docket focused on cybersecurity, privacy, and consumer fraud, especially SIM swap and port-out arbitrations, mostly in-house to cut outside counsel spend. You’ll also manage commercial disputes, work closely with InfoSec and privacy teams, and use AI/e-discovery tools to drive smarter, more efficient litigation.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—legal roles at this level tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.