🏥 Bernards, NJ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Senior Openings

Bernards and nearby Basking Ridge are buzzing with healthcare roles right now, from hands-on care coordination to high-level pharma leadership.

Below are several standout openings you can scan quickly and click through if one feels right.

Employer: Everleap Fertility

Everleap Fertility Location: Basking Ridge, NJ

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:30am–4:30pm

, Monday–Friday, 8:30am–4:30pm Salary: Not listed

Help patients move smoothly through their fertility journey by coordinating labs, records, authorizations, and treatment details. Great fit if you’re organized, like working behind the scenes in healthcare, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, tuition reimbursement).

Employer: Daiichi Sankyo

Location: Basking Ridge, NJ

Type: Full-time (professionals)

Full-time (professionals) Salary: USD $127,280 – $190,920

Lead governance and compliance for global oncology evidence generation, including company-funded studies and expanded access programs. Ideal for someone with 4+ years in clinical development or governance who enjoys process, data integrity, and cross-functional collaboration.

Employer: Daiichi Sankyo

Location: Basking Ridge, NJ

Type: Full-time, senior executive role

Full-time, senior executive role Salary: USD $329,025 – $548,375

Senior MD role leading global clinical strategy for non-oncology specialty medicines (immunology, ophthalmology, cardiovascular, and more). You’ll own end-to-end clinical development plans, guide global trials from preclinical through Phase 3, and represent programs with regulators and partners.

Employer: Daiichi Sankyo

Location: Basking Ridge, NJ

Type: Full-time, leadership role

Full-time, leadership role Salary: USD $251,250 – $418,750

Lead the medical monitoring model across the oncology portfolio, setting standards, tools, and training for global trials. Best for an MD with 10+ years in pharma/biotech and deep experience in oncology clinical development and medical monitoring.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.