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💻 Bernards NJ Tech: Multiple High-Paying IT Roles Nearby
Bernards and nearby Basking Ridge are buzzing with senior tech roles right now, especially for folks who love data, APIs, and large-scale systems.
Here are several strong Information Technology openings within a quick drive of Bernards:
Manager, Data Programming, Analytics & Reporting
- Employer: Daiichi Sankyo
- Location: Basking Ridge, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: USD $140,400 – $210,600
Lead clinical data programming for global trials at a major pharma company. You’ll own SAS-based reporting, data visualizations (Spotfire/Tableau/JReview), and mentor specialists while working closely with biostats, data management, and CRO partners.
Java Systems Architect
- Employer: Infosys
- Location: Basking Ridge, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Architect large-scale systems using Java/Spring Boot microservices, Python (FastAPI), ReactJS, Kubernetes, and Linux for telecom clients. Good fit if you know 4G/5G, OSS platforms, and want to drive solution architecture and integration strategy.
Engineer – Full Stack
- Employer: Verizon
- Location: Basking Ridge, NJ (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Salary: $72,000 – $129,000 (plus incentives & benefits)
Hands-on builder role on an internal API Gateway platform for global network engineering. You’ll ship end-to-end features with Node.js, Postgres, Vue.js, and AI agents, working directly with network engineers to cut manual ops work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility if your core skills line up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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