📣 Bernards, NJ Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Six-Figure Paths

Sales and marketing in the Bernards/Basking Ridge area are hot right now, especially in tech and telecom. If you’re strong at closing deals or leading teams, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Verizon

Location: Basking Ridge, NJ (mobile/field-based, some office visits)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,500 – $239,000 base + commission

High-impact enterprise sales engineering role helping major companies design complex wireless and wireline solutions. Great fit if you’ve sold or designed enterprise tech before and like working directly with CTO-level leaders on strategy and ROI.

Employer: Ericsson

Location: Remote – New York or New Jersey metro (territory: NY & NJ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $121,000 – $158,550 base + commissions

Application deadline: November 25, 2026

Own a regional territory selling enterprise wireless WAN solutions, working closely with channel partners and inside sales. Ideal if you have 5+ years of enterprise telecom/WWAN sales and want a quota-carrying role with strong benefits and clear growth targets.

Employer: Lawyer.com

Location: Basking Ridge, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + uncapped commission + stock options (exact range not listed)

Lead and grow a direct sales team at a fast-moving legal tech company serving thousands of law firms. Good match if you have 5+ years managing sales teams, love hitting aggressive goals, and want upside through bonuses, stock, and a generous vacation policy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas or related roles at the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.