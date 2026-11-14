📢 Learn how the Sheriff’s Office really works

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is offering a 16-week Citizen Academy for community members who want a behind-the-scenes look at local law enforcement.

When: One evening per week, 6:00–9:00 p.m. (next class start date TBD )

One evening per week, (next class start date ) Where: BCSO Regional Training Academy, 3801 Broadway Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87105

Contact: Xavier Klein – xjklein@bernco.gov

You’ll learn about officer training, laws of arrest and search & seizure, specialty units like SWAT, K-9, Narcotics, CSI, and use of force with hands-on, scenario-based training.

Who can apply:

18+ years old

No felony convictions

No misdemeanor or DWI arrests in the past 3 years

Must pass a background check

Must complete the Citizen Police Academy application and waiver

Able to attend one 3-hour evening per week for 16 weeks

Apply online through the Citizens Sheriffs Academy Application link or email xjklein@bernco.gov for more info.