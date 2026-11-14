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Bernalillo County
📢 Apply for the 16-week Bernalillo County Sheriff Citizen Academy
12 days ago
📢 Learn how the Sheriff’s Office really works
The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is offering a 16-week Citizen Academy for community members who want a behind-the-scenes look at local law enforcement.
- When: One evening per week, 6:00–9:00 p.m. (next class start date TBD)
- Where: BCSO Regional Training Academy, 3801 Broadway Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87105
- Contact: Xavier Klein – xjklein@bernco.gov
You’ll learn about officer training, laws of arrest and search & seizure, specialty units like SWAT, K-9, Narcotics, CSI, and use of force with hands-on, scenario-based training.
Who can apply:
- 18+ years old
- No felony convictions
- No misdemeanor or DWI arrests in the past 3 years
- Must pass a background check
- Must complete the Citizen Police Academy application and waiver
- Able to attend one 3-hour evening per week for 16 weeks
Apply online through the Citizens Sheriffs Academy Application link or email xjklein@bernco.gov for more info.
More Info: Sheriff's Citizen Academy - Bernalillo County Sher...
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