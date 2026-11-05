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Bernalillo County

Veterans Honor Wall Dedication on Nov. 10

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vkytY_1Gpdjq6D00

Bernalillo County invites residents to a Veterans Honor Wall Dedication on November 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center, 2008 Larrazolo Rd. SW. The event will feature live music, posole, and a special tribute to those who served. More information: https://t.co/965ofwcwvK

This content is adapted from materials provided by Bernalillo County

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