Veterans Honor Wall Dedication on Nov. 10

Bernalillo County invites residents to a Veterans Honor Wall Dedication on November 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center, 2008 Larrazolo Rd. SW. The event will feature live music, posole, and a special tribute to those who served. More information: https://t.co/965ofwcwvK

This content is adapted from materials provided by Bernalillo County