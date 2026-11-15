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🏥 Berlin, VT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical Roles Hiring
Berlin’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options if you like hands-on patient care. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.
Licensed Nursing Assistant II
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Berlin, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide restorative nursing care, follow personal care plans, and help residents stay mobile and independent. Good fit if you enjoy close, daily contact with patients and want to support their quality of life.
MRI Technologist
- Employer: Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services
- Location: Berlin, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run advanced MRI equipment, work with radiologists, and keep patients safe and comfortable during scans. Ideal if you like tech, detail-oriented work, and being part of a strong imaging team.
Occupational Therapist (On-site)
- Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.
- Location: Berlin, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Evaluate and treat a varied caseload to boost independence, safety, and daily function. Great for someone who enjoys building care plans, working with families, and documenting progress in a structured way.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick, tailored resume while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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