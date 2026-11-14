Berlin’s healthcare scene is busy, and imaging pros are in demand. If you’ve got CT, X‑ray, or mammography skills, there are several full‑time roles open right now.

Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc

Affinity Home Health Care Inc Location: Berlin, VT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in an academic medical setting doing CT scans that support accurate diagnosis and treatment. Good fit if you’re confident with CT equipment, safety protocols, and clear, calm patient communication.

Employer: Proforma Health

Proforma Health Location: Berlin, VT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend CT and X‑ray work while teaming closely with radiologists and care teams. Ideal if you like variety in your day and enjoy using advanced imaging tech in a collaborative, academic environment.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Northshore Home Health Care Location: Berlin, VT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle diagnostic radiographic exams with a good level of independence. Great for someone who’s comfortable owning their imaging area and open to cross‑training in other modalities.

Employer: Health Wealth Safe

Health Wealth Safe Location: Berlin, VT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on breast imaging and community health through screening and diagnostic mammograms. Best for techs who value patient comfort, detailed image quality, and working closely with a multidisciplinary team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on shifts, benefits, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.