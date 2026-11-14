Berlin’s retail scene is busy and growing, with big chains adding leaders to keep stores running smoothly. If you like helping customers and keeping things organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby Location: Berlin, VT (282 Berlin Mall Road)

Type: Full-time (about 40–48 hrs/week)

(about 40–48 hrs/week) Pay: $21.00 – $22.00 per hour

Help run a busy arts, crafts, and home décor store. You’ll lead the team, support customer service, and help with merchandise displays, with Sundays off and a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, holidays, and employee discount).

Employer: Shaw’s (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Berlin, VT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting rate no less than local minimum wage, may be higher based on experience

Step into a leadership role in the meat department, handling daily operations, food safety, displays, and team scheduling. This job comes with weekly pay, store discounts, and access to health, retirement, and paid time off benefits for eligible associates.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.