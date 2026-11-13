Berlin’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for nurses and support staff. Here are a few solid openings if you want to stay local but keep your career moving.

Employer: HealthForce Healthcare

HealthForce Healthcare Location: Berlin, VT

Type: Contract (Travel, several weeks)

Pay: About $1,500–$1,563 per week, 40 guaranteed hours, evening shift

Travel LPN role in a memory care–focused long-term care setting, starting 11/16/2026. Good fit if you like steady hours, short-term assignments, and extra support like housing help, fast credentialing, and 24/7 recruiter support.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Location: Berlin, VT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on oncology infusion role giving chemotherapy and biologic infusions, managing central lines, and watching closely for adverse reactions. Great if you’re an RN who enjoys complex care, patient education, and working closely with physicians and pharmacists.

Employer: UVM Health – Central Vermont Medical Center

Location: Berlin, VT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Non-clinical but nursing-focused role that supports several nursing units with staffing, patient flow, timekeeping, and admin work. Nice match if you’re organized, like problem-solving, and want to stay close to patient care without being at the bedside.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often list related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.