📋 Berlin, VT Admin Jobs With Multiple Front Desk Openings

Berlin’s admin scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and tax season support. If you’re organized, friendly, and like helping people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: H&R Block (Franchise)

H&R Block (Franchise) Location: Berlin, VT

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00/hour

Front desk role helping clients get matched with the right tax pro, answering phones, and keeping the office running smoothly. Good fit if you like a fast pace, customer service, and are comfortable with Microsoft Office.

Employer: UVM Health – Central Vermont Medical Center

Location: Berlin, VT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Key support role in Rehabilitation Services, handling scheduling, billing support, and insurance checks so patients can get care smoothly. Great if you want to grow in healthcare admin, like detailed work, and enjoy being a helpful point of contact for patients and providers.

Employer: BAART Programs (BayMark Health Services)

Location: Berlin, VT, US

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.52 – $16.52/hour

Front desk position in a substance use treatment clinic, handling phones, check-ins, payments, records, and general office flow. Comes with a benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, paid time off) and suits someone who is organized, kind, and able to work with little supervision.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.