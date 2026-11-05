🏥 Berlin, VT Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings in Imaging & Rehab

Healthcare hiring is steady in Berlin, VT, with solid roles in therapy and imaging for people who like hands-on patient care.

Below are several local openings you can scan fast and click through if they fit.

Employer: UVM Health - Central Vermont Medical Center

UVM Health - Central Vermont Medical Center Location: Berlin, VT

Type: Per diem / other

Per diem / other Salary: Not listed

Work with patients to evaluate their movement and build treatment plans that help them regain strength and function. You’ll use your PT degree and VT license to provide one-on-one care while keeping up your own professional growth.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Berlin, VT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run advanced MRI equipment and work closely with radiologists to get clear, accurate images. Good fit if you like tech, patient interaction, and keeping a calm, safe space for people who may be nervous about scans.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Berlin, VT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend CT and X-ray work in one role, handling imaging from start to finish while following strong radiation safety standards. Great if you want variety in your day and enjoy working with a wider care team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or contact info to ask about other openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.