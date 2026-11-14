Three sweet puppies in Berlin, NJ are hoping to find their forever homes. All are with All Mutts Matter Rescue and are young, loving, and ready to grow up with a family.

Breed: Shepherd mix (mystery mix)

Shepherd mix (mystery mix) Age: Baby (about 6 weeks)

Baby (about 6 weeks) Gender: Male

Personality: A little shy and quiet at first, but loves to be held and snuggled. Enjoys toys and gentle play.

A little shy and quiet at first, but loves to be held and snuggled. Enjoys toys and gentle play. Health: Adoption donation includes age-appropriate vaccines and spay/neuter when he’s old enough (per rescue’s policy).

Adoption donation includes and when he’s old enough (per rescue’s policy). Shelter/Rescue: All Mutts Matter Rescue

Location: Berlin, NJ

Berlin, NJ Contact: All Mutts Matter Rescue – see adoption link for phone and email

Farley is looking for a patient, loving home that will help him gain confidence and feel safe.

👉 Meet Farley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix (mystery mix)

Shepherd mix (mystery mix) Age: Baby (about 6 weeks)

Baby (about 6 weeks) Gender: Female

Personality: Confident, outgoing, and a natural little leader. Curious and ready for adventure.

Confident, outgoing, and a natural little leader. Curious and ready for adventure. Health: Adoption donation includes age-appropriate vaccines and spay/neuter when she’s old enough (per rescue’s policy).

Adoption donation includes and when she’s old enough (per rescue’s policy). Shelter/Rescue: All Mutts Matter Rescue

Location: Berlin, NJ

Berlin, NJ Contact: All Mutts Matter Rescue – see adoption link for phone and email

Babs would love an active home that enjoys playtime and puppy fun.

👉 Meet Babs and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix / Shepherd mix

Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Personality: Littermate to Babs; a mixed-breed pup ready to learn and grow with his new family.

Littermate to Babs; a mixed-breed pup ready to learn and grow with his new family. Adoption Fee: $425 adoption donation Includes age-appropriate vaccinations Includes spay/neuter at about 5–7 months of age (copays vary by location) $110 reimbursement if adopters use their own vet (per rescue’s policy)

Shelter/Rescue: All Mutts Matter Rescue

Location: Berlin, NJ

Berlin, NJ Contact: All Mutts Matter Rescue Online application: http://tinyurl.com/ammradoptapp Direct application form: https://www.trackabeast.com/tabbe/form/790/7000790146940/dog/adoption_allmuttsmatter.html Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/groups/927573409001459/?ref=share Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/all_mutts_matter_rescue



Dingo is ready for a home that will guide him through puppy training and give him lots of love.

👉 Meet Dingo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Berlin, NJ and thinking about adding a puppy to your family, please reach out to All Mutts Matter Rescue and submit an application. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.