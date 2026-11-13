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📋 Berlin, NJ Admin Jobs with Multiple Local Offices Hiring
Berlin’s office scene is busy right now, with several small local businesses looking for organized, people-friendly help. If you like keeping things running smoothly, these roles are worth a look.
Office Administrator/Estimator
- Employer: Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting
- Location: Berlin, NJ (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $61,200 – $73,800 per year
Mix front-office work with learning how to write repair estimates for collision jobs. Training is available, and you’ll handle customer communication, records, and estimate prep with solid benefits like health, dental, vision, and paid time off.
Office Assistant
- Employer: Karen Snyder CPA
- Location: Berlin, NJ (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour
Work in a busy local accounting and tax office, helping with phones, tax appointment scheduling, client intake, mail, and filing. Good fit if you’re friendly, organized, and want steady part-time hours with 401(k) and paid time off.
Part-Time Office & Operations Administrator
- Employer: Accurately Controlled Environments Inc. (HVAC company)
- Location: Berlin, NJ (in person)
- Type: Part-time (about 20–25 hours/week)
- Salary: $20.00 – $27.00 per hour
Help a family-owned HVAC business with billing, contract renewals, and moving from paper files to a new CRM system. Great if you like spreadsheets, organizing records, and want a flexible schedule plus benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and paid time off.
If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—local offices often stay flexible for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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