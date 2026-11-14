Berlin’s power grid is growing fast, and Eversource Energy is hiring engineers to help design and plan the next wave of infrastructure. All three roles are full-time, with strong pay and clear paths to bigger projects.

Employer: Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Location: Berlin, CT (hybrid – at least 3 days/week in office)

(hybrid – at least 3 days/week in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $129,450 – $143,830/year + potential incentive

Lead complex 5kV–345kV substation projects from scope through energization. You’ll guide design standards, manage contractors, and coordinate with construction and procurement while enjoying a structured hybrid schedule.

Employer: Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Location: Berlin, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $82,800 – $92,000/year + potential incentive

Great for early-career engineers (0–3 years). Work on substation automation and SCADA—configuring RTUs, DNP/Modbus settings, and troubleshooting field communications across the electric system.

Employer: Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Location: Berlin, CT (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $129,450 – $143,830/year + potential incentive

High-impact planning role focused on Non-Wires Alternatives, Virtual Power Plants, and flexible interconnection. You’ll blend classic distribution planning with DERs, batteries, EVs, and regulatory work across CT/MA/NH.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—polish your resume and apply directly through the links above.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.