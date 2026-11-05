🏗️ Berlin, CT Engineering Roles with Multiple $100K+ Openings

Berlin’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in energy and building systems. If you’re an engineer looking for solid pay and long-term projects, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Jobot (for a top-ranked national engineering consulting firm )

Jobot (for a ) Location: Berlin, CT (Hybrid / Flexible schedule)

(Hybrid / Flexible schedule) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $140,000 per year

PE-level mechanical engineer role focused on HVAC design for complex buildings (commercial, public sector, education, justice, civic). You’ll lead designs from concept through construction, work directly with clients, and use Revit and AutoCAD—with bonuses, 401K match, full benefits, and hybrid work.

Employer: Eversource Energy

Location: Berlin, CT (Travel in MA/CT/NH as needed)

(Travel in MA/CT/NH as needed) Type: Full-time, Hybrid

Salary: $100,490 – $111,660 per year + potential incentive

Power systems role on the Distribution System Planning team, focused on distributed energy resources (solar, storage, DER). You’ll build Synergi and PSCAD models, run interconnection studies, and support ISO-NE documentation—great fit if you have 3+ years in power systems and want to work on the grid of the future.

Employer: Eversource Energy

Location: Berlin, CT (Travel in MA/CT/NH as needed)

(Travel in MA/CT/NH as needed) Type: Full-time, Hybrid

Salary: $100,490 – $111,660 per year + potential incentive

Deep-dive modeling role on the Advanced Modeling and Forecasting team. You’ll run Synergi Electric special studies (8760, N‑1, fault) and build MATLAB/Simulink automation for large-scale planning analyses—ideal if you love coding, data, and complex distribution studies.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and benefits, and similar roles often pop up nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.