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🏗️ Berlin, CT Engineering Roles with Multiple $100K+ Openings
Berlin’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in energy and building systems. If you’re an engineer looking for solid pay and long-term projects, these local roles are worth a look.
Mechanical Design Engineer PE (HVAC)
- Employer: Jobot (for a top-ranked national engineering consulting firm)
- Location: Berlin, CT (Hybrid / Flexible schedule)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $140,000 per year
PE-level mechanical engineer role focused on HVAC design for complex buildings (commercial, public sector, education, justice, civic). You’ll lead designs from concept through construction, work directly with clients, and use Revit and AutoCAD—with bonuses, 401K match, full benefits, and hybrid work.
DER Planning Engineer (Hybrid Schedule)
- Employer: Eversource Energy
- Location: Berlin, CT (Travel in MA/CT/NH as needed)
- Type: Full-time, Hybrid
- Salary: $100,490 – $111,660 per year + potential incentive
Power systems role on the Distribution System Planning team, focused on distributed energy resources (solar, storage, DER). You’ll build Synergi and PSCAD models, run interconnection studies, and support ISO-NE documentation—great fit if you have 3+ years in power systems and want to work on the grid of the future.
Distribution System Modeling and Automation Engineer (Hybrid Schedule)
- Employer: Eversource Energy
- Location: Berlin, CT (Travel in MA/CT/NH as needed)
- Type: Full-time, Hybrid
- Salary: $100,490 – $111,660 per year + potential incentive
Deep-dive modeling role on the Advanced Modeling and Forecasting team. You’ll run Synergi Electric special studies (8760, N‑1, fault) and build MATLAB/Simulink automation for large-scale planning analyses—ideal if you love coding, data, and complex distribution studies.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and benefits, and similar roles often pop up nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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