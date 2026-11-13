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Easterseals partners with Nemours to expand pediatric orthopedic care in Berks County
By Berks Weekly,11 days ago
Easterseals Eastern Pennsylvania has announced a new partnership with Nemours Children’s Health to provide specialized pediatric orthopedic care for children with disabilities in Berks County. The partnership brings Nemours orthopedic specialists to Easterseals’ outpatient clinic in Reading, allowing families to access specialized medical services closer to home. “For...