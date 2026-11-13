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Berks County Veterans Affairs to offer on-site employment services through new PA CareerLink partnership
By Berks Weekly,9 days ago
The Berks County Department of Veterans Affairs is expanding employment assistance for local veterans and their spouses through a new partnership with PA CareerLink Berks County, bringing career counseling, job training resources and other support services directly to the Etchberger Veterans Service Center in Wyomissing. Beginning Thursday, Nov. 19, employment...