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Penn State Berks student Joanna Lian finds purpose through service to Safe Berks
By Berks Weekly,4 days ago
For Joanna Lian, a senior genetics and developmental biology major at Penn State Berks, a passion for women’s and children’s health extends far beyond the classroom. As a member of the Penn State Berks Cohen-Hammel Fellows Program, Lian has combined her academic interests with community service through her work with Safe Berks, a nonprofit organization in Reading, Pa. that provides shelter, advocacy and support services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.