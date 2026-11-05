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Excessive fruit fly activity observed in bar area: Restaurant Inspections, Nov. 5, 2026
By Berks Weekly,5 days ago
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has posted an updated list of recent Retail Food Inspection Reports for restaurants and food handlers in Berks County. Inspections are a “snapshot” of the day and time of the inspection. Violations are recorded but are often corrected on the spot prior to the inspector leaving the facility. For more information on retail food inspection reports, visit: agriculture.pa.gov.
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