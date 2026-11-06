📅 Berks County Commissioners town hall on Nov. 10

📢 Berks County Commissioners town hall in Reading

The Berks County Commissioners are hosting a Town Hall on Tuesday, November 10 at 6:30 pm at the Reading Public Library – Northeast Branch, 1348 North 11th Street, Reading.

Doors open at 6:00 pm.

All three Commissioners will share an update on what’s happening in Berks County and will answer questions from the public.

If you want to hear about county issues or ask questions directly, this is a good chance to do it in person.

For more details, call 610-478-6136.