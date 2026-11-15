Berkley has some very sweet puppies looking for their forever homes. All are in loving foster care through No Dogs Left Behind - MI and are already learning good manners.

Breed: Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix

Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix Age: 12 weeks (baby)

12 weeks (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption fee: $400

Shelter/Rescue: No Dogs Left Behind - MI

Phone: (248) 881-7924

Abby is a young Staffordshire terrier mix who has been raised in a foster home, not a shelter. She’s getting proper socialization, learning basic commands, and has started on potty training. Her foster reports she is great with other dogs, cats, and kids. She loves toys and cuddles and is already showing signs of being a wonderful family dog.

She is up to date on age-appropriate vaccines and has been dewormed.

👉 Meet Abby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix (exact mix unknown)

Shepherd mix (exact mix unknown) Age: 8 weeks (baby)

8 weeks (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $400

Shelter/Rescue: No Dogs Left Behind - MI

Phone: (248) 881-7924

Ivy is an 8-week-old shepherd mix puppy who has also been placed in a loving foster home. She’s getting lots of love and socialization, learning basic commands, and has started potty training. Ivy is reported to be great with other dogs, cats, and kids, and she enjoys toys and cuddle time.

She is up to date on age-appropriate shots and has been dewormed.

👉 Meet Ivy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix (exact mix unknown)

Shepherd mix (exact mix unknown) Age: 8 weeks (baby)

8 weeks (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $400

Shelter/Rescue: No Dogs Left Behind - MI

Phone: (248) 881-7924

Sylvie is another adorable 8-week-old shepherd mix in foster care. Like her sister, she’s getting proper socialization, learning basic commands, and starting potty training. She is described as great with dogs, cats, and kids, and she loves toys and snuggles.

Sylvie is up to date on age-appropriate vaccines and has been dewormed.

👉 Meet Sylvie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Berkley, MI and looking for a puppy, these girls are a wonderful place to start. Call No Dogs Left Behind - MI at (248) 881-7924 or visit their Adopt-a-Pet listings to learn more and submit an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.