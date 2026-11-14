Looking for a feline friend in Berkeley Springs, WV? These adoptable cats are waiting at the Humane Society of Morgan County for a cozy home and a loving family.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Humane Society of Morgan County

Phone: (304) 258-5592

Charlie is a handsome orange medium-haired boy with a classic, cozy look. If you love fluffy, laid-back adult cats, Charlie could be the perfect match for your home.

👉 Meet Charlie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and White

Black and White Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Humane Society of Morgan County

Phone: (304) 258-5592

Pia is a young black-and-white kitty with a sleek coat and bright, curious eyes. She’s at a great age to settle into a new routine and bond closely with her people.

👉 Meet Pia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Humane Society of Morgan County

Phone: (304) 258-5592

Pantera is a sleek black young cat with a striking, panther-like look. If you’ve been hoping for a stylish house panther, she might be the one for you.

👉 Meet Pantera and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Berkeley Springs, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Morgan County or calling (304) 258-5592 to learn more about these wonderful cats and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.