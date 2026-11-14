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🐱 Sweet Berkeley Springs Cats Ready for Adoption Today
Looking for a feline friend in Berkeley Springs, WV? These adoptable cats are waiting at the Humane Society of Morgan County for a cozy home and a loving family.
Charlie
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: Humane Society of Morgan County
- Phone: (304) 258-5592
Charlie is a handsome orange medium-haired boy with a classic, cozy look. If you love fluffy, laid-back adult cats, Charlie could be the perfect match for your home.
👉 Meet Charlie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and White
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: Humane Society of Morgan County
- Phone: (304) 258-5592
Pia is a young black-and-white kitty with a sleek coat and bright, curious eyes. She’s at a great age to settle into a new routine and bond closely with her people.
👉 Meet Pia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pantera
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: Humane Society of Morgan County
- Phone: (304) 258-5592
Pantera is a sleek black young cat with a striking, panther-like look. If you’ve been hoping for a stylish house panther, she might be the one for you.
👉 Meet Pantera and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Berkeley Springs, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Morgan County or calling (304) 258-5592 to learn more about these wonderful cats and how to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.