Berkeley is busy with defense and aerospace work right now, and Boeing is leading the way. If you’ve got program or project leadership experience, there are several well‑paid roles open on key fighter jet programs.

Employer: Boeing Defense, Space & Security

Boeing Defense, Space & Security Location: Berkeley, MO (100% onsite)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Full-time, Salary: $118,150 – $159,850

Deadline: Applications accepted until Nov. 20, 2026

Lead integrated planning and scheduling for the F‑15 portfolio, owning tools like the Integrated Master Plan and major program artifacts. This is a senior role for someone with 10+ years’ related experience, strong project controls skills, and comfort driving complex, change‑heavy programs.

Employer: Boeing Defense, Space & Security

Boeing Defense, Space & Security Location: Berkeley, MO (100% onsite)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Full-time, Salary: $94,350 – $127,650

Deadline: Applications accepted until Nov. 20, 2026

Support F‑15 programs by building and maintaining integrated schedules, running risk and variance analyses, and improving project management processes. Good fit if you have 3+ years in planning/project roles, are fluent in tools like MS Project/Open Plan, and want to grow into higher‑level leadership.

Employer: Boeing Defense, Space & Security

Boeing Defense, Space & Security Location: Berkeley, MO (onsite)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Full-time, Salary: $136,000 – $184,000

Deadline: Applications accepted until Nov. 23, 2026

Clearance: Active U.S. Secret clearance required

Join the F‑22 program leadership team, owning the program’s battle rhythm, driving change management and risk/opportunity work, and leading people and cross‑functional projects. Ideal if you have leadership experience, strong stakeholder skills, and want a visible role on a flagship defense program.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and benefits, and Boeing often lists related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.