Berkeley’s aerospace scene is busy right now, with several high‑paying engineering roles tied to major defense and flight test programs. If you’ve got systems, test, or GNC experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: Boeing

Boeing Location: Berkeley, MO (onsite, 1st shift)

(onsite, 1st shift) Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,600 – $156,400

Application deadline: Nov 26, 2026

Work on flight controls and safety systems like Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance for the F/A‑18 and F‑15. This role is heavy on algorithm design, 6‑DOF simulations, and flight test support, and requires 5+ years experience, GNC background, and the ability to obtain a U.S. Secret clearance.

Employer: Boeing

Boeing Location: Berkeley, MO, US (100% onsite)

(100% onsite) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Experienced: $100,300 – $135,700; Senior: $122,400 – $165,600

Application deadline: Nov 28, 2026

Lead how future test work is planned and integrated across lab and flight test for Air Dominance, Phantom Works, and Weapons programs. Good fit if you have 3+ years in engineering/project management, can handle EVM, capacity planning, and risk tracking, and can obtain a U.S. Secret clearance; potential signing bonus for qualified external hires.

Employer: Archer (recruiting for Boeing Defense, Space & Security)

(recruiting for Boeing Defense, Space & Security) Location: Berkeley, MO (100% onsite, 1st shift)

(100% onsite, 1st shift) Type: Full-time

Salary: $136,850 – $185,150 (Level 4)

Application deadline: Dec 31, 2026

Senior role supporting the F‑22 program, focused on designing new capabilities, planning and running tests, and digging into data to improve system performance. A strong match if you have 9+ years of engineering experience, at least 1 year of leadership, and can obtain a U.S. Secret clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how your background might fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.