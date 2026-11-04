🏗️ Multiple High-Paying Engineering Roles in Berkeley, Missouri

Berkeley’s defense and aerospace scene is buzzing right now. If you’re an engineer who likes complex systems and hands-on testing, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Archer (partnering with Boeing Defense, Space & Security )

Archer (partnering with ) Location: Berkeley, MO (100% onsite)

(100% onsite) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $112,200 – $151,800 (Level 3)

(Level 3) Deadline: Nov. 12, 2026

Lead development and integration of new avionics systems on a major proprietary defense program. You’ll drive technical execution across comms, navigation, timing, and stores management, work closely with suppliers and program leadership, and use MBSE practices. Requires a BS in STEM and 5+ years’ experience; must be a U.S. Person able to obtain a Secret clearance. Potential signing bonus and relocation available.

Employer: Archer (partnering with Boeing Phantom Works )

Archer (partnering with ) Location: St. Louis area (Berkeley, MO team)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Level 3: $112,200 – $151,800; Level 4: $136,850 – $185,150

Deadline: Nov. 13, 2026

Work on next-gen platforms doing EO/IR signature design, analysis, modeling, and test. Mix of lab, range, and desk work, plus cross-team collaboration (structures, propulsion, materials, etc.). Requires a BS in STEM, 5+ years (Level 3) or 7+ years (Level 4) EO/IR signature experience, and 3+ years EO/IR design. Must be a U.S. Person with an active Top Secret clearance. Potential signing bonus and relocation.

Employer: Archer (partnering with Boeing )

Archer (partnering with ) Location: Berkeley, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Level 3: $112,200 – $151,800; Level 4: $136,850 – $185,150

Deadline: Nov. 13, 2026

Own or lead design and test of aircraft electronic/electrical systems for fighters, trainers, unmanned systems, and weapons. You’ll translate requirements into architectures, define verification strategies, and support integration from lab to flight. Needs a BS in STEM, 5+ years’ EE/electronic systems experience, and ability to obtain a Secret clearance. Potential signing bonus, strong 401(k) match, and relocation.

Employer: Boeing

Location: Berkeley, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Level 2: $85,000 – $115,000; Level 3: $103,700 – $140,300; Level 4: $126,650 – $171,350

Deadline: Nov. 24, 2026

Join the Structures and Mechanical Test team doing Live Fire and vulnerability testing on programs like T-7A, MQ-25A, F-15, and F/A-18. You’ll plan tests, design fixtures (using CAD like NX/SolidWorks/CATIA), oversee lab and off-site testing, and analyze data. Requires a BS in STEM, 1+ year CAD, 1+ year structural/mechanical/flight testing, and 1+ year Live Fire/vulnerability testing. Must be able to obtain a Secret clearance; relocation and strong benefits/401(k) offered.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on levels, teams, and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.