undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏗️ Multiple High-Paying Engineering Roles in Berkeley, Missouri
Berkeley’s defense and aerospace scene is buzzing right now. If you’re an engineer who likes complex systems and hands-on testing, these openings are worth a look.
Experienced Design and Analysis Engineer – Core Avionics (Level 3)
- Employer: Archer (partnering with Boeing Defense, Space & Security)
- Location: Berkeley, MO (100% onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $112,200 – $151,800 (Level 3)
- Deadline: Nov. 12, 2026
Lead development and integration of new avionics systems on a major proprietary defense program. You’ll drive technical execution across comms, navigation, timing, and stores management, work closely with suppliers and program leadership, and use MBSE practices. Requires a BS in STEM and 5+ years’ experience; must be a U.S. Person able to obtain a Secret clearance. Potential signing bonus and relocation available.
Electro-Optical/Infrared Signature Analyst Engineer (Mid-Level or Senior)
- Employer: Archer (partnering with Boeing Phantom Works)
- Location: St. Louis area (Berkeley, MO team)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Level 3: $112,200 – $151,800; Level 4: $136,850 – $185,150
- Deadline: Nov. 13, 2026
Work on next-gen platforms doing EO/IR signature design, analysis, modeling, and test. Mix of lab, range, and desk work, plus cross-team collaboration (structures, propulsion, materials, etc.). Requires a BS in STEM, 5+ years (Level 3) or 7+ years (Level 4) EO/IR signature experience, and 3+ years EO/IR design. Must be a U.S. Person with an active Top Secret clearance. Potential signing bonus and relocation.
Electronic and Electrical Systems Design and Test Engineer (Experienced & Senior)
- Employer: Archer (partnering with Boeing)
- Location: Berkeley, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Level 3: $112,200 – $151,800; Level 4: $136,850 – $185,150
- Deadline: Nov. 13, 2026
Own or lead design and test of aircraft electronic/electrical systems for fighters, trainers, unmanned systems, and weapons. You’ll translate requirements into architectures, define verification strategies, and support integration from lab to flight. Needs a BS in STEM, 5+ years’ EE/electronic systems experience, and ability to obtain a Secret clearance. Potential signing bonus, strong 401(k) match, and relocation.
Live Fire Structures Test & Evaluation Engineer (Associate–Senior)
- Employer: Boeing
- Location: Berkeley, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Level 2: $85,000 – $115,000; Level 3: $103,700 – $140,300; Level 4: $126,650 – $171,350
- Deadline: Nov. 24, 2026
Join the Structures and Mechanical Test team doing Live Fire and vulnerability testing on programs like T-7A, MQ-25A, F-15, and F/A-18. You’ll plan tests, design fixtures (using CAD like NX/SolidWorks/CATIA), oversee lab and off-site testing, and analyze data. Requires a BS in STEM, 1+ year CAD, 1+ year structural/mechanical/flight testing, and 1+ year Live Fire/vulnerability testing. Must be able to obtain a Secret clearance; relocation and strong benefits/401(k) offered.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on levels, teams, and requirements.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.