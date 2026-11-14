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Berkeley Lake
📅 Free World Coffee & Tea Fest at Pinckneyville Park
13 days ago
📅 Free World Coffee & Tea Fest in Berkeley Lake
Love coffee or tea? Check out the World Coffee & Tea Fest on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Pinckneyville Park Community Recreation Center, 4650 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Berkeley Lake.
Brewers, grinders, and bakers from around the world will share drinks and treats from places like Ethiopia, India, Thailand, and England. There will be cultural demonstrations, samples, and products available for purchase.
The event is free to attend. For more information, call 678.277.0920.
More Info: Event Details - Gwinnett County - Gwinnett
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