📅 Free World Coffee & Tea Fest in Berkeley Lake

Love coffee or tea? Check out the World Coffee & Tea Fest on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Pinckneyville Park Community Recreation Center, 4650 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Berkeley Lake.

Brewers, grinders, and bakers from around the world will share drinks and treats from places like Ethiopia, India, Thailand, and England. There will be cultural demonstrations, samples, and products available for purchase.

The event is free to attend. For more information, call 678.277.0920.