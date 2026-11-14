Berkeley Heights and nearby towns are busy hiring in education right now. If you like working with kids and want steady, meaningful work, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: YMCA of the USA (Summit Area YMCA)

YMCA of the USA (Summit Area YMCA) Location: Berkeley Heights, NJ (serving New Providence, Berkeley Heights & Summit)

(serving New Providence, Berkeley Heights & Summit) Type: Full-time, year-round

Salary: Not listed

Lead before/after school and camp programs across several towns. You’ll manage staff, budgets, and licensing, build partnerships with schools and families, and shape fun, safe programs for kids.

Employer: Berkeley Heights Public Schools

Location: Berkeley Heights, NJ (Mountain Park / Thomas P. Hughes)

(Mountain Park / Thomas P. Hughes) Type: Full-time, leave replacement

Salary: As per BHEA negotiated contract agreement

Teach Spanish to 3rd–5th graders using the district curriculum. Good fit if you hold the proper NJ certification and want to support young learners while working closely with families and staff.

Employer: Primrose School of New Providence

Location: New Providence, NJ (near Berkeley Heights)

(near Berkeley Heights) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Health, dental, paid time off, 401(k) matching, training & development

Lead a toddler classroom (18–36 months) using Primrose’s Balanced Learning curriculum. Great for someone patient and nurturing who wants strong support, ready-made lesson plans, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail, and it might be a better fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.