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📣 Berkeley Heights Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Roles
Berkeley Heights has some strong openings right now, especially if you’re in sales, partnerships, or insurance account management. Most of these roles are hybrid or on-site, with solid pay and growth paths.
Senior Product Partnership Manager, ERP Ecosystem
- Employer: Fiserv
- Location: Berkeley Heights, NJ (on-site, Mon–Fri)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,600 – $182,200 (NJ/NY range)
Lead ERP partnerships for Fiserv’s high-growth Snap Pay platform, working with big names like SAP, Oracle, JD Edwards, and Microsoft. This is a senior role owning strategy, integrations, and commercial deals, with strong benefits from day one and big impact on a global fintech product.
AVP, Affluent Personal Lines (Hybrid – Central NJ)
- Employer: NFP, an Aon company
- Location: Berkeley Heights, NJ (hybrid 1–2 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000 – $130,000 base + potential performance incentives
Senior leadership role managing high-net-worth personal lines clients (home, auto, specialty). You’ll handle complex accounts, lead client strategy, and work closely with carriers like AIG, Chubb, PURE, with a PeopleFirst culture and strong benefits.
Account Executive – Non Profit
- Employer: HUB International
- Location: Berkeley Heights, NJ (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $45 – $49.46 per hour (plus benefits and potential bonuses/commissions)
Client-facing role serving non-profit/commercial lines accounts. You’ll manage coverage, renewals, and carrier negotiations, with heavy client contact and support for professional designations like CPCU.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—good local roles like this don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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