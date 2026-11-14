Berkeley Heights has some strong openings right now, especially if you’re in sales, partnerships, or insurance account management. Most of these roles are hybrid or on-site, with solid pay and growth paths.

Employer: Fiserv

Fiserv Location: Berkeley Heights, NJ (on-site, Mon–Fri)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $85,600 – $182,200 (NJ/NY range)

Lead ERP partnerships for Fiserv’s high-growth Snap Pay platform, working with big names like SAP, Oracle, JD Edwards, and Microsoft. This is a senior role owning strategy, integrations, and commercial deals, with strong benefits from day one and big impact on a global fintech product.

Employer: NFP, an Aon company

Location: Berkeley Heights, NJ (hybrid 1–2 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,000 – $130,000 base + potential performance incentives

Senior leadership role managing high-net-worth personal lines clients (home, auto, specialty). You’ll handle complex accounts, lead client strategy, and work closely with carriers like AIG, Chubb, PURE, with a PeopleFirst culture and strong benefits.

Employer: HUB International

Location: Berkeley Heights, NJ (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $45 – $49.46 per hour (plus benefits and potential bonuses/commissions)

Client-facing role serving non-profit/commercial lines accounts. You’ll manage coverage, renewals, and carrier negotiations, with heavy client contact and support for professional designations like CPCU.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—good local roles like this don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.