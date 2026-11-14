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💻 Berkeley Heights NJ IT Hiring Now: Multiple Senior Tech Roles
Berkeley Heights is busy in tech right now, especially for senior engineers who like backend, cloud, and performance work. If you’ve got solid experience, these roles are worth a look.
Python AI Developer (Contract)
- Employer: OJUS LLC
- Location: Berkeley Heights, NJ (also listed: SFO, CA) – 5 days onsite
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Build AI‑driven apps and microservices using Python, LLMs, and cloud. This is a hands‑on role with Generative AI, RAG, vector databases, and FastAPI/Flask/Django, ideal if you have 8+ years in Python and enjoy shipping production code with Docker and MLOps.
Senior Golang Developer (Core Application)
- Employer: Fiserv
- Location: Listed as Berkeley Heights, NJ (note: posting says role is not eligible to be performed in New Jersey)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (external ranges may be estimates only)
Lead backend services and API work on Fiserv’s Finxact Core-as-a-Service banking platform. You’ll design and build cloud SaaS features in Golang/Java/C-family languages, work with SQL, REST, Swagger, Git, Agile, and mentor other devs while improving test coverage and system quality.
Senior Performance Tester (Banking)
- Employer: Envision Technology Solutions
- Location: Berkeley Heights, NJ or Alpharetta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Experience: 8–11 years
- Salary: Not listed
Own performance testing and engineering for large, distributed banking systems. You’ll use LoadRunner, Java/C, Oracle tuning, Linux/Unix, Jenkins, WebSphere/WebLogic, and tools like YourKit, AppDynamics, NMON, DB2MON to find and fix bottlenecks in high‑scale apps.
If one of these fits your skills, save the link, polish your resume around the listed tools, and apply soon—senior IT roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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