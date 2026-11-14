Berkeley Heights is busy in tech right now, especially for senior engineers who like backend, cloud, and performance work. If you’ve got solid experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: OJUS LLC

OJUS LLC Location: Berkeley Heights, NJ (also listed: SFO, CA) – 5 days onsite

(also listed: SFO, CA) – Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Build AI‑driven apps and microservices using Python, LLMs, and cloud. This is a hands‑on role with Generative AI, RAG, vector databases, and FastAPI/Flask/Django, ideal if you have 8+ years in Python and enjoy shipping production code with Docker and MLOps.

Employer: Fiserv

Location: Listed as Berkeley Heights, NJ (note: posting says role is not eligible to be performed in New Jersey)

Listed as (note: posting says role is not eligible to be performed in New Jersey) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (external ranges may be estimates only)

Lead backend services and API work on Fiserv’s Finxact Core-as-a-Service banking platform. You’ll design and build cloud SaaS features in Golang/Java/C-family languages, work with SQL, REST, Swagger, Git, Agile, and mentor other devs while improving test coverage and system quality.

Employer: Envision Technology Solutions

Envision Technology Solutions Location: Berkeley Heights, NJ or Alpharetta, GA

or Alpharetta, GA Type: Full-time

Experience: 8–11 years

Salary: Not listed

Own performance testing and engineering for large, distributed banking systems. You’ll use LoadRunner, Java/C, Oracle tuning, Linux/Unix, Jenkins, WebSphere/WebLogic, and tools like YourKit, AppDynamics, NMON, DB2MON to find and fix bottlenecks in high‑scale apps.

If one of these fits your skills, save the link, polish your resume around the listed tools, and apply soon—senior IT roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.