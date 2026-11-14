Berkeley Heights is hot right now for leadership roles, especially in real estate and fintech. If you’ve got management experience, there are several six-figure options worth a look.

Employer: Greystar

Greystar Location: Berkeley Heights, NJ

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $95,000 – $105,000

Run the day-to-day operations of a new residential community, from leasing and budgets to team leadership and resident satisfaction. This role is ideal if you have 4–6+ years in property management and want strong benefits, bonuses, and clear growth at a major real estate company.

Employer: Fiserv

Fiserv Location: Berkeley Heights, NJ

Type: Full-time, onsite (Mon–Fri)

Salary: $120,000 – $198,000

Lead project managers delivering cross-functional tech and business projects at a global fintech leader. Best fit if you have 8+ years in project management, 6+ years managing teams, and want big-company benefits, bonuses, and clear advancement.

Employer: Fiserv

Fiserv Location: Berkeley Heights, NJ

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $108,000 – $172,800

Lead a knowledge operations team that powers AI-enabled service and digital self-service across the company. Great if you have 5+ years in knowledge/content operations and 6+ years managing teams, and enjoy data, dashboards, and process improvement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.