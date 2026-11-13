Berkeley Heights is buzzing with leadership roles right now, especially in tech, fintech, and life sciences. If you’re ready to step up your career (or break into operations leadership), these are worth a look.

Employer: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Location: Berkeley Heights, NJ (Onsite)

Type: Full-time internship

Full-time internship Pay: $26.00 – $30.00/hour (NJ & TX)

Join HPE’s Financial Services Process & Operations Transformation team and work on process mapping, automation, and data-driven projects. Great fit if you’re pursuing a Bachelor’s in Business, Industrial Engineering, Ops Management, Data Analytics, or similar and want hands-on experience with tools like Lean Six Sigma, process mining, and agile.

Employer: Axtria – Ingenious Insights

Location: Berkeley Heights, NJ (3 days/week in office or client site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $157,600 – $205,425/year

Lead global teams delivering commercial analytics, incentive compensation, and sales effectiveness for life sciences clients. Ideal if you have 10–15 years in life sciences commercial analytics, strong client-facing skills, and want to work with AI- and ML-powered cloud platforms like Axtria SalesIQ™.

Employer: Fiserv

Location: Berkeley Heights, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $190,000 – $316,800/year (plus incentive eligibility)

Own the global PMO for Fiserv’s flagship Commerce Hub and its Mastercard Gateway Services integration. This is a big, visible role for someone with 14+ years in large, multi-region programs in payments/fintech, strong governance chops, and experience with tools like Clarity, Jira, and Confluence.

If any of these feel close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas about your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.