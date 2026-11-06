👔 Berkeley Heights Exec & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Berkeley Heights is busy right now with leadership and office management roles, especially in healthcare and life sciences. If you’re ready to step up, there are several options from supervisor to director level.

Employer: Axtria – Ingenious Insights

Axtria – Ingenious Insights Location: Berkeley Heights, NJ (hybrid, 3 days/week in office or client sites)

(hybrid, 3 days/week in office or client sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: $157,600 – $205,425/year

Lead Axtria’s Commercial Excellence practice for life sciences clients, owning strategy around incentive compensation, go‑to‑market, field force design, and sales effectiveness. This is a senior consulting role where you’ll manage multiple projects, build high‑performing teams, and work directly with executives using AI, data, and analytics to shape commercial strategy.

Employer: Summit Health (part of VillageMD)

(part of VillageMD) Location: Berkeley Heights, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,500 – $79,400/year

Oversee daily operations for a busy specialty practice, acting as the link between physicians and staff. You’ll handle scheduling, staffing, training, quality improvement, and help drive smooth, patient‑focused care in a large, physician‑led network.

Employer: Summit Health (part of VillageMD)

(part of VillageMD) Locations Covered: Berkeley Heights, NJ & Westfield, NJ

& Type: Full-time

Salary (LPN Office Supervisor): $63,500 – $79,400/year

Salary (RN Office Supervisor): $81,100 – $101,500/year

Lead front‑desk and office operations across internal/family medicine sites, from staff scheduling and coaching to patient flow and admissions scheduling. Great fit if you have management experience in medical offices and want a hands‑on leadership role with direct impact on patient experience.

Employer: Westfield Specialty Insurance

Location: Berkeley Heights, NJ

Type: Full-time, paid summer internship (10 weeks)

Pay: $25/hour

Ten‑week program where you’ll work with the Operations team on real insurance projects like policy processing, data quality checks, and reporting. Includes training, mentoring, and networking with senior leaders—ideal for students (GPA 3.2+) who want a path into insurance and future trainee roles.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings and add similar roles all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.